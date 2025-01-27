Southampton wages: Who is the best paid player at the Saints and everything you need to know about Southampton's salary bill

How much does every Southampton player earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Despite the team’s struggles, Southampton's loyal supporters have remained unwavering in their passion for the club. The stands are consistently packed, and the fans’ dedication to their team is clear, providing a sense of pride that resonates with the players who wear the crest.

However, in today’s financially-driven football world, the sport often revolves around large wage bills and the pursuit of money, which has added a different layer of challenge for clubs like Southampton.

On the contrary, while the Saints may not boast a roster filled with world-class names, their annual payroll is similar to that of Bournemouth and Brentford — two clubs that are performing well and are even in contention for European spots.

Article continues below

So, who is the highest earner at Southampton this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis