Southampton issue statement after coach Tonda Eckert's 'deplorable' spying operation revealed by EFL following Championship play-off debacle

While the club defended staff against certain allegations, they did admit to an "error of judgement" in how the initial situation was handled. There were specific concerns raised during the investigation regarding the pressure placed on junior employees. Southampton have now conceded that their oversight was lacklustre and that they should have protected their staff more effectively during the period when the alleged 'spying' activities took place.

Addressing these internal failings, the club noted: "The club accepts that aspects of our initial response to the situation were not treated with the level of scrutiny they required at the time. In hindsight, we wish this had been managed differently from the outset, and this represented an error of judgement for which we take responsibility. The club is also concerned by the weight placed on assertions that junior staff were pressurised into involvement when some of the most serious allegations appear not to have been supported by direct evidence. That said, junior employees should never have been placed in a position where they felt under pressure, and the club accepts responsibility for that failure of leadership and oversight."