South Korea squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

South Korea have already confirmed their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and, just like Japan, they will be one of the teams to watch from the Asian subcontinent.

After being knocked out in the group stages during their 2014 and 2018 World Cup campaigns, they managed to break that streak by qualifying for the Round of 16 in 2022. However, their run was halted by Brazil in the knockout stage.

South Korea's best-ever World Cup performance came in 2002 when they co-hosted the tournament. Against all odds, they reached the semi-finals and finished fourth, a historic achievement that remains unmatched in Asian football.

Can they recreate that magic 24 years later?