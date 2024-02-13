'Sour' end to Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd career left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer emotional as ex-Man Utd boss insists he made the 'right decision' when re-signing club legend from Juventus
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he felt "sad" watching Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career end on a "sour" note from afar.
- Solskjaer brought Ronaldo back from Juve
- Sacked three months later
- Saddened by CR7's decline the following season