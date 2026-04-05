Son Heung-min contending with ‘delusional’ expectations in MLS as LAFC superstar matches assist record held by Lionel Messi

LAFC superstar Son Heung-min has silenced any critics questioning his impact in North America by matching a remarkable MLS record held by Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.

During a devastating 6-0 victory over Orlando City, the former Tottenham Hotspur captain provided four assists in the first 39 minutes of play, becoming only the second player in league history to record four or more assists in a single half.

The 33-year-old’s playmaking masterclass allowed team-mate Denis Bouanga to flourish, with the duo rekindling the chemistry that has defined LAFC's attack since Son's arrival from the Premier League last summer.

While Son is still searching for his first goal of the 2026 campaign, his dominance as the league's primary provider has kept the Black and Gold at the summit of the Western Conference and established them as the team to beat this season.



