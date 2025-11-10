'Sometimes beauty needs to go to hell' - Inter winning the ugly way under Christian Chivu but Paolo Di Canio sees greatness in Serie A side

Di Canio believes Inter are evolving under Chivu, not just tactically, but psychologically, embracing the idea that beautiful football sometimes needs to “go to hell” to achieve results.

"They know their strength, they know that's what's missing: it's a step forward and an individual awareness, first on their part, and then through a coach who transmits it. Because maybe the other coach, who was very good at many other things, didn't make them feel this way because it's not his way of managing: it's not a fault, but a different approach. And in some moments, you don't have to shout, but look at the boys and say: 'What have we done?'"

Di Canio further highlighted a psychological shift that Inter no longer rely solely on technical dominance, but on a ruthless mindset: "It's a clear and important general realisation, and today it was confirmed. Inter are strong, especially in the league. It's a revenge against them; they feel a real obligation to win because last year the Scudetto slipped away in a foolish way from their point of view. I said it here, but they think worse of themselves for how they lost it: they are important players and have built this important status with [Antonio] Conte and Inzaghi."

The former Italy international added: "Have they been fighting on all fronts for a while now? But a top team has to do this. Sometimes aesthetics have to go to hell if you want to reach your goal: there's concreteness . I like Inter too, but Chivu doesn't want to let them do it: today he approached it differently."

Di Canio points out that Chivu is stripping away the old obsession with aesthetic football and instilling in Inter a culture of discipline and tactical pragmatism. "What's missing? Those details that come from the coach, breaking the mould. I'll put Lazio with three midfielders, I'll put Carlos Augusto. That's why Chivu is taking away their beauty and grace, he wants to take it away. Just as they've acquired awareness: I've never seen a team that gives 12 points out of 12 and comes away beaten. It's a huge realisation. The others have changed a lot, Inter is the only one that has had continuity with what it takes to become great: a great Italian management that had to cut and that built piece by piece. They protected Inzaghi and were right with him because they worked together," Di Canio said.

Inter now sit on top of the Serie A table alongside Roma with 27 points. The team will now turn their focus to the much-anticipated Milan Derby on November 23, their first match since the two Milanese giants jointly acquired San Siro, marking the beginning of a new era for both clubs.

