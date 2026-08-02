From Erling Haaland’s raccoon to dreaming of Vinicius Jr. at Arsenal: Five steps to becoming a soccer nerd after the 2026 World Cup

So, you want to become a soccer fan, eh?
You watched the World Cup, you've gotten past the hype. You've discovered that Erling Haaland really likes taxidermy raccoons, and marveled at clips of the Tartan Army TAKING OVER! random cities across the United States. You might have even developed a bit of a cursory understanding of the tactics of this thing.
Well, first of all, welcome. This sport is no longer gatekept, mostly because it simply cannot be. Soccer is mainstream now. That means there's no time for "hipsters" who write about watch parties for second-division Danish clubs in Brooklyn to act all high and mighty (oops). So, yes, this is going to take some time to get used to for us snobs who are already here (hi!)
There is no right way to be a soccer fan, to be honest. This is the beauty of the sport that is supported worldwide. Everyone partakes in different ways, even if some versions are mightily annoying (looking at you, American fans who tried to do Norway's Viking Row). But, by means of a sort of tasteful indoctrination, GOAL has put together five tips to make you a totally legitimate and zero percent performative fan of this sport.*
* Results not guaranteed