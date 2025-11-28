'Slot's end is near' - Liverpool legend insists Dutchman is set for Anfield axe and begs Jurgen Klopp to make sensational return

Hamann wrote: "Liverpool's 1-4 defeat against Eindhoven was their ninth loss in the last twelve games I believe Arne Slot has lost control of the team. It's falling apart, everyone is doing what they want, like Salah before PSV's second goal.

"Liverpool will have major problems finishing in the Premier League top four. I don't believe these problems can be solved quickly or easily. The situation is so complex that the club will certainly be discussing the manager's position.

"Slots' end is near. I never thought it would come to this after the brilliant season he had lasted, but I believe his credit has now run out.

"They've spent a fortune on players, but none of them have made an impact. After Diogo Jota's death, it wasn't easy to break into a team that had just lost a teammate. The question is, how long can you keep using that as an argument?

"Many are already longing for Jürgen Klopp's return. If you ask the fans, many will surely say: 'That would be something!'

"How likely is it that he'll return to Liverpool? I have no idea. But it would be the story of the decade. The club will already have considered alternative managers. I assume they've spoken with Klopp."

