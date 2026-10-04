'I don't know what to call it' - Slaven Bilic furious after Croatia suffer historic 7-0 Nations League humiliation from England

The honeymoon period for Bilic’s second stint in charge of the national team has evaporated in spectacular fashion. After an initial victory against the Czechia in Prague provided a glimmer of hope, the wheels have come off for Croatia following back-to-back heavy defeats. The 7-0 mauling at the hands of England on Saturday night represents the heaviest defeat in the country's history, leaving the manager searching for answers amidst the wreckage of a defensive catastrophe at Rujevica.

Bilic was visibly shaken by the manner of the defeat, noting that the team failed to compete in any meaningful way against Gareth Southgate's side. "It is difficult to say anything after a night like this. We are sad, disappointed, and I feel sorry for the fans and the children who were at the game," Bilic explained, as cited by the Jutarnji.

"We talked, it is hardest for us, and we did not expect this could happen. I don't know what to call it, whether it's a blackout, but it's hard to analyse a game when you lose 7-0. We knew they were a top team, but that we couldn't match them in any part... that then attacks your confidence, your will, everything falls apart and goes the wrong way."