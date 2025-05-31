FBL-FRA-CUP-PSG-REIMS-FINALAFP
Peter McVitie

'Given us all a slap in the face!' - Ex-Barcelona chief lifts lid on Ousmane Dembele's exit for PSG and says Ballon d'Or hopeful has 'taught us a lesson'

O. DembeleBarcelonaLaLigaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Ex-Barcelona director Robert Fernandez says Ousmane Dembele's performances for Paris Saint-Germain are like a "slap in the face" of the Spanish club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dembele disappointed during spell at Barcelona
  • Is now a Ballon d'Or candidate amid PSG form
  • Spanish giants have learned 'lesson' from him
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match