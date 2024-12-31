Gareth-SouthgateGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Arise, Sir Gareth! Former England boss Southgate given knighthood in King's New Year honours list

G. SouthgateEnglandEuropean ChampionshipWorld Cup

Gareth Southgate has been awarded a knighthood for his services as England national team boss between 2016 and 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Southgate named on New Years honours list
  • Rewarded for eight-year spell as England boss
  • Led Three Lions to two major finals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱