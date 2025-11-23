Getty Images Sport
'Should have scored' - Landon Donovan expresses concern over Ricardo Pepi's limited minutes with USMNT during November camp
- Imagn
Donovan highlights Pepi's absence against Uruguay
The former USMNT captain noted that despite the team scoring multiple goals and having a comfortable lead, head coach Mauricio Pochettino still opted not to give Pepi any playing time.
“I would say yeah,” Donovan said on his Unfiltered Soccer podcast when asked if Pepi’s lack of minutes was a concern. “I mean, this is a game where you can’t wait to get on the field if you’re watching from the bench because you’re like, there’s going to be chances, especially when they went down to 10 men. You’re like 'Get me on the field, get me on the field!'
“And yeah, I’m not in Pochettino’s head, I can’t speak for him, but [Pepi] had a chance the other night that he fluffed and should have scored.”
PSV striker now third in depth chart for USMNT
Donovan's assessment placed Pepi clearly third in the striker pecking order under manager Mauricio Pochettino.
“It’s pretty clear right now, although this is always changing, but like it goes, Balogun and then Haji Wright. And I think Pepi right now is third and that’s the way he views it,” Donovan said.
Competition up front
Over the last few camps, Folarin Balogun has taken over as the USMNT’s No. 9 with the AS Monaco star leading the charge going into 2026. His form has matched that as he has netted three goals in his last five caps for the USA. The same applies to Haji Wright, who has netted two goals in his last two caps while Pepi has struggled for form and fitness.
- AFP
Critical four months ahead as World Cup approaches
With only one international window remaining before World Cup qualifying intensifies, the competition for striker positions continues to intensify.
Advertisement