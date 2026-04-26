Shock Mason Greenwood bench call explained by Marseille boss Habib Beye

The injury dates back to a feisty encounter against Lille, where the forward was the target of several heavy challenges, most notably from Hakon Haraldsson. Explaining the difficult decision to leave out his top scorer, Beye stated: "Mason we have looked at since the start of the week, he is very limited by the injury from Lille. It's been two games that he's played with a lot of pain, we can't put him in danger."

Greenwood came on for the final 30 minutes against Nice, but couldn't prevent Marseille from slumping to a disappointing 1-1 draw on home soil.