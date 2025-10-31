Emma Hayes, Sam Coffey USWNT HICGetty/GOAL
'We win collectively, we lose collectively' - Sam Coffey exudes calm during storm, provides steading force for Emma Hayes' USWNT in build up to 2027 World Cup

With her impact on the field and her leadership off it, Coffey continues to stand out in a talented USWNT crowd

Last week outside of Philadelphia, FIFA’s No. 2-ranked U.S. women’s national team lost to Portugal for the first time in 11 matches between the nations. They were thwarted by a physical As Navegadoras side that challenged them tactically, then scored on two corners.

It was third loss for Emma Hayes’ side in a transitional, experimental year. The 2024 Olympic champions had never lost to Portugal - in fact, had never even conceded a goal. This was a friendly, sure. But no matter the stakes, no players were pleased.

But few took it to heart more than USWNT defensive midfielder Sam Coffey. 

Coffey spoke to reporters after the 2-1 loss with a stoic resolve, clear in her disappointment, and without mincing words: “I think there was stuff that didn't work out all over the field. I don't think it's the back line. I think it's all of us. I think we win collectively, we lose collectively. I think we were way too individual, and that showed.” 

    Shaking off the rust

    It had been 113 days since the U.S. squad had last been together, dating back to a win over Canada on July 2. Hayes made five changes to the Starting XI from that distant friendly. It’s a year of trialing talent, and the coaching staff are still folding in new players and trying stuff out. 

    Coffey wasn’t interested in those caveats.

    “There’s a million excuses you can make, and we’re not going to,” she said. “To say we haven’t been together, we’re young, or whatever it might be, I think is a cop out. And I think the standard of this team is to own when you’re not good enough, when you’re not playing up to the standard of the crest.”

    With the wisdom of a veteran amid a team bursting with emerging talent, Coffey pivoted her disappointment toward the future, and the lessons that needed to collectively be learne.

    “What I’m looking forward to after this is how we come together, and more of the mental side of it,” she said. “OK, we weren’t good enough. Now what? Because if we’re just going to be frustrated, we’re going to be disappointed. I think that does tonight a disservice, and we’re not actually taking the lessons that we need to.” 

    Making amends

    The USWNT, ranked second in the world with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, had a rematch with No. 23 Portugal just three days later. There would be an opportunity to make amends.

    “When you're in tournaments - and we see it all the time -  like it doesn't always go your way, you need to be ready to respond in three days,” she said. “And I think that's now what we have the opportunity to do. And everything that we're going through is with the perspective of 2027 and first qualifying. But then 2027, and I know that tonight will be a lesson that we use for that.”

    In the intervening days, Hayes coached the team through tactical adjustments with an emphasis on staying compact, maintaining shorter connections, chasing the ball in the right moments, and challenging Portugal with a stronger buildup. With rotated squads on both ends, the USWNT recovered in East Hartford to earn a confident 3-1 win, with Olivia Moutrie netting a brace.

    Coffey came on late, replacing 19-year-old Claire Hutton in the 77th minute. Like a true leader, the Portland Thorns captain wasted no time in making an impact. With a deft touch on a low-struck corner, Coffey deflected the ball into the far side of the net for the team’s third and final goal in East Hartford.

    Fittingly, she struck the goal in off a corner kick, the source of the team’s two conceded goals to Portugal in the previous game. Revenge, as they say, is sweet. 

    Finishing strong

    Three days later, the USWNT finished the window with a decisive 6-0 victory over New Zealand in Kansas City. Coffey also came off the bench, this time entering at the half. Once again, the 26-year-old made an immediate impact.

    Just 10 minutes after appearing, the midfielder from Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. helped set up the team’s fourth goal, finding Michelle Cooper with an astute long pass, who then set up Emma Sears with the assist. In the 84th minute, Coffey’s well-taken free kick helped tee up Sears for an historic hat-trick.

    Michelle Cooper, playing in her club stadium, had two assists, while Lindsey Heaps came off the bench to provide one of her own and Kennedy Wesley - the lone newcomer in camp, and 25th recipient of a first cap from coach Emma Hayes - played well in an electric environment.

    Oh, and did we mention this was the least experienced team - cap-wise - that the USWNT has put on the field in the last 25 years? It was a near-perfect performance to end an imperfect, but hopeful, camp. The loss against Portugal certainly served as a wake-up call, and that carried on through to this third game of camp.

    Focus on 2027

    With four goals in 2025 for the USWNT, Sam Coffey has developed her role in a dense pool of talent as a natural leader, a reliable defensive midfielder, and a somewhat unexpected source of goals.

    She has been a solid defensive force in the midfield, able to absorb pressure and dish a pass, and is also capable of being among the team’s myriad goal threats. As Emma Hayes said effusively, “They don’t make players like Sam Coffey anymore.”

    With one window and two games left in 2025, the reigning Olympic gold medalists already have their eye on the 2027 World Cup. Hayes has taken hold of 2025 as the essential year to refine her pool. She’s debuted 25 players in 28 games since taking charge last year, while evolving their tactics and emphasizing the team’s culture.

    For Sam Coffey, this window further-highlighted her importance to Hayes’ plans. Through her impact on the field and her leadership to defeat off of it, Coffey continues to stand out in a talented crowd.

