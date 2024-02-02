'They're sharing wives!' - Mikel Arteta jokes about Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko after Arsenal pair's furious bust-up

Ritabrata Banerjee
GFX Ben White Oleksandr Zinchenko 2024Getty/GOAL
ArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueOleksandr ZinchenkoBen White

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta joked about Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko's bust-up after their recent Nottingham Forest clash.

  • Arteta jokes about White and Zinchenko's fight
  • The duo argued on the pitch after win over Forest
  • Arsenal take on Liverpool next

