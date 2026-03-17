Serie C, official: Liverani sacked by Ternana; Catania appoint Viali to replace Toscano

Ternana Calcio announces that Fabio Liverani has been relieved of his duties as first-team manager.
The club would like to thank the manager and his staff – Claudio Bellucci, Maurizio Cantarelli and Federico Fabellini – for the hard work and professionalism they have shown throughout the season, and wishes them every success in their future careers.
The technical leadership of the First Team has been temporarily entrusted to Pasquale Fazio, the current coach of Ternana’s Under-17s, who will take charge of the team from today’s training session.
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Catania Football Club announces that it has relieved First Team technical director Domenico Toscano and assistant coach Michele Napoli of their respective duties: we would like to thank both professionals for their work and wish them the very best in their personal and professional lives.
Catania Football Club announces that it has appointed Mr William Viali as head coach of the first team; he has signed a contract valid until 30 June 2027.
Alongside Viali, assistant coach Marcello Cottafava also joins the Rossazzurri.
President Rosario Pelligra and the entire club wish them both every success in their new roles.
Catania’s new manager will be officially presented to journalists and media representatives on Wednesday 18 March at 11.00 am in the press room.