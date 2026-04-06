Following yesterday’s matches, Matchday 33 of Serie B concluded today with the remaining eight fixtures bringing this round of the league to a close: crucial victories for Venezia in their bid for promotion, and for Pescara and Sampdoria at the bottom of the table. Stroppa’s side secured all three points thanks to a 3-1 home win over Juve Stabia, pulling clear of Frosinone – who had won against Padova yesterday – and sitting alone at the top on 71 points, three clear of the Giallazzurri. In third place is Monza, who drew with Catanzaro in today’s head-to-head clash for the play-offs. In the relegation zone, Sampdoria won a crucial match against Empoli, whilst Pescara made a significant leap up the table to third from bottom, two points clear of the play-outs, overtaking both Reggiana and Spezia in one fell swoop.
Dazn
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Serie B: results, goalscorers and league table: Insigne leads Pescara to victory once again
SERIE B, RESULTS AND GOALSCORERS FROM MATCHDAY 33
Frosinone 2–0 Padova
25' Raimondo, 29' Gelli
Palermo 2-0 Avellino
12' Palumbo, 82' Ranocchia
Cesena v Sudtirol 1-1
3' Tait (S), 17' own goal Davi (C)
Mantova v Entella 1-0
84' Marras
Catanzaro v Monza 1-1
6' Pontisso (C), 96' pen. Pessina (M)
Bari v Modena 3-1
22' pen. Moncini (B), 31' own goal Adorni (B), 80' Cuni (B), Ambrosino (M)
Venezia v Juve Stabia 3-1
39' own goal Giorgini (V), 45' Carissoni (J), 48' Adorante (V), 74' Adorante (V)
Reggiana v Pescara 1-3
21' Olzer (P), 50' Insigne (P), 68' Lambourde (R), 89' Meazzi (P)
Sampdoria v Empoli 1-0
58' Pierini
Carrarese v Spezia 3-1
17' Calabrese (C), 23' Finotto (C), 49' Valoti (S), 63' Abiuso (C)