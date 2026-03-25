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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Serie A, the top 30 most expensive players: Lautaro leads the way, the David case, a player with good resale value

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Player valuations for the 2025–26 Serie A season: five Inter players feature in the top 10

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez continues to top the list of Serie A’s most valuable players, according to the latest figures from the specialist website Transfermarkt, which has compiled the full ranking. The Argentine, with a market value of €85 million, leads the podium ahead of Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, estimated at €75 million, and his teammate Alessandro Bastoni, who is valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt.


THE DAVID AND VLAHOVIC CASES

In transfer market terms, it is interesting to note the valuations of two players who have been the subject of much speculation in recent months, both from Juventus: Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic. Transfermarkt values the former, signed by the Bianconeri on a free transfer last summer, at €35 million – a figure which, if actually received in the event of the Canadian’s sale, would allow the Old Lady to make a healthy profit. The same valuation applies to Vlahovic, whose value has halved compared to the €70 million (+€10m in bonuses) spent by Juventus to sign him in January 2022. The Serbian’s contract expires in June and he is currently negotiating a contract renewal with the Bianconeri.


Below is the top 30 list of the most expensive players in Serie A for the 2025–26 season, according to Transfermarkt’s estimates, showing the change – whether an increase or a decrease – compared to the previous update.

  • FROM 30TH TO 21ST

    30) Matias Soulé (Roma, right winger) – €35 million

    29) Gleison Bremer (Juventus, centre-back) - €35 million

    28) Evan Ndicka (Roma, centre-back) - €35 million (+€5 million)

    27) Jonathan David (Juventus, centre-forward) - €35 million

    26) Mile Svilar (Roma, goalkeeper) - €35 million

    25) Donyell Malen (Roma, centre-forward) - €35 million (+€10 million)

    24) Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus, centre-forward) - €35 million

    23) Ange-Yoan Bonny (Inter, centre-forward) - €35 million

    22) Strahinja Pavlovic (Milan, centre-back) - €35 million (+€7 million)

    21) Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta, attacking midfielder) - €35 million

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  • FROM 20TH TO 11TH PLACE

    20) Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli, centre-back) – €35 million (down €10 million)

    19) Santiago Castro (Bologna, centre-forward) - €35 million

    18) Wesley (Roma, right-back) - €40 million (+€5 million)

    17) Moise Kean (Fiorentina, centre-forward) - €40 million (-€5 million)

    16) Yann Bisseck (Inter, centre-back) - €40 million (+€5 million)

    15) Khephren Thuram (Juventus, midfielder) - €40 million

    14) Ederson (Atalanta, midfielder) - €40 million

    13) Pio Esposito (Inter, centre-forward) - €45 million (+€10 million)

    12) Scott McTominay (Napoli, midfielder) - €45 million

    11) Manu Koné (Roma, midfielder) - €50 million

  • THE TOP 10

    10) Federico Dimarco (Inter, left-back) – €50 million

    9) Nicolò Barella (Inter, midfielder) - €50 million (-€10 million)

    8) Marcus Thuram (Inter, centre-forward) - €50 million (-€10 million)

    7) Rasmus Hojlund (Napoli, centre-forward) - €50 million (+€5 million)

    6) Christian Pulisic (Milan, right winger) - €50 million (-€10 million)

    5) Rafael Leão (Milan, left winger) - €65 million (-€5 million)

    4) Nico Paz (Como, attacking midfielder) - €65 million

    3) Alessandro Bastoni (Inter, centre-back) - €70 million (-€10 million)

    2) Kenan Yildiz (Juventus, left winger) - €75 million

    1) Lautaro Martinez (Inter, centre-forward) - 85 million

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