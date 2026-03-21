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Serie A, Milan v Torino LIVE 1-1: Bartesaghi’s volley goes just wide!

Follow the match between Milan and Torino LIVE with us – part of the 30th round of Serie A

Matchday 30 of Serie A


Milan v Torino 1-1

Goalscorers: Pavlovic 37' (M), Simeone 45' (T)

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  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    50' – Bartesaghi tries a volley, but the deflection proves crucial. The ball goes just wide.

    45' - Athekame comes on for the booked Tomori.

    SECOND HALF

    45' - TORINO EQUALISE! Vlasic shoots from the edge of the box, Maignan tips it onto the post and Simeone is quickest to react, tapping in to level the score!

    40' - Pedersen fires in a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Pavlovic heads it away again. Then the flag goes up – offside at the start of the move.

    39' - Zapata turns in the penalty area, Maignan saves the day!

    37' - A STUNNING GOAL FROM PAVLOVIC! A shot at mid-height that beats Paleari, hits the crossbar and nestles in the net!

    36' - A thunderbolt from Rabiot from distance, but Paleari is quick to react and parries it away.

    30' - Gineitis shoots from distance, the effort is deflected but Maignan isn’t caught off guard.

    15' - Maignan saves Milan by tipping Ismaijli’s dangerous header over for a corner

    13' - Pedersen crosses, Maignan comes out but misses the ball, and Vlasic almost slots it home from close range.

    9' - The first booking goes to Tomori, who stops Torino’s counter-attack by bringing down Gineitis.

    6' - Pavlovic rises highest from a corner: the ball goes wide.

    3' - Torino start well, pressing Milan high up the pitch and creating a chance for Gineitis, whose shot is blocked.

    1' - The match kicks off!

    FIRST HALF

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  • MATCH REPORT AND OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

    MATCH REPORT


    Milan v Torino 1-1


    Goalscorers: Pavlovic 37' (M), Simeone 45' (T)


    Bookings: Tomori 9' (M)


    Sent off:


    MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori (Athekame 45'), De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Fullkrug, Pulisic. Manager: Allegri.


    TORINO (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Prati, Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic; Simeone, Zapata. Manager: D'Aversa.

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Serie A
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