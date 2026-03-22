Serie A, Atalanta v Verona LIVE

Matchday 30 of Serie A

Atalanta v Verona

Goalscorers:





Back to winning ways in the league after three matches, two draws and a defeat, and following their resounding elimination in the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich: Raffaele Palladino’s Atalanta take to the pitch at 3pm at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, aiming to secure three points and keep alive their hopes of reaching the top four, closing the gap to seven points behind Como, in this matchday30 fixture of Serie A against Paolo Sammarco’s Verona, now desperate, second-bottom and nine points adrift of safety.











