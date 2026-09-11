Pain, gain and dreamland! Ouch-to-goal Dest snaps back as Sano lives out childhood fantasy

PSV Eindhoven opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Arda Turan's Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion. The Ukrainian side took a controversial lead in first-half stoppage time through Gleiker Mendoza after Sergino Dest was caught in a heavy challenge in midfield.

Fuelled by frustration, PSV responded immediately after the interval. Armando Obispo delivered a precise cut-back, allowing Dest to time his run into the box and drill home the equaliser.

Despite late pressure from the hosts, both teams were ultimately forced to settle for a share of the points.