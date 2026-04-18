Serge Gnabry told 'all of Germany is rooting for you' as Bayern winger suffers huge injury blow ahead of World Cup

In a formal statement released on Saturday evening, Bayern Munich confirmed that Gnabry has sustained a significant injury to his right thigh. Following an extensive examination by the club's medical department, it was revealed that the Germany international has suffered a "tear of the adductors in the right thigh" during a training session. The news comes as a massive setback for both the player and the Bavarian club during a crucial stage of the campaign.

While the club did not initially provide a specific return date, Skysuggests that the recovery period is expected to span between three and four months. Such a timeline would effectively rule the former Arsenal man out for the remainder of the domestic season and, crucially, place his participation in the summer's international festivities in grave doubt. It is a bitter pill to swallow for a player who has been an integral part of Bayern's attacking machinery this term.