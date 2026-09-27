Xavi Hernandez off the mark! Mexx Meerdink brace secures first victory for Netherlands boss in hard-fought Serbia win

The dawn of the Xavi era at the helm of the Dutch national team had begun with a promising, if slightly frustrating, 1-1 draw against Germany earlier in the week. Heading to Belgrade, the former Barcelona manager knew that a statement result was required to truly kickstart his tenure. Facing a Serbian side desperate to rectify a difficult year, the visitors initially found under pressure when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic unleashed a dangerous effort that narrowly missed the target.

The breakthrough arrived midway through the first half following a lapse in discipline from the Serbian backline. Aleksa Terzic was judged to have unfairly bundled over Crysencio Summerville inside the penalty area, leaving the referee with little choice but to point to the spot. Mexx Meerdink stepped up to take the responsibility, and while goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic correctly guessed the direction of the strike, the power and precision were enough to find the net.