A comeback, following the 6-1 defeat in the first leg, seems impossible, but Atalanta are determined to give their all in this Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Bayern Munich. The match was previewed on Amazon Prime Video by football legend and former player for Milan, Real Madrid and Inter (among others), Clarence Seedorf, who shared his insights on the clash taking place in Germany, on the pitch at the Allianz Arena.
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Seedorf is confident: "Sometimes you get a beating. Atalanta must set their sights on winning the Scudetto"
IDENTITY NEVER CHANGES
Seedorf began by emphasising that heavy defeats cannot change a team’s identity: “Sometimes you get thrashed, but that can’t change your identity, what you’ve achieved or the form you’re in. Sometimes you’re in great form and still lose incredible matches. The club, the players and the Atalanta environment are all well-established, in a very tangible way. And one of their characteristics is the ability to turn the page, because you have to move on: I remember when we lost the Champions League final against Liverpool with Milan; the following month we were back at it. Without dwelling on it. And I believe this is one of this club’s strengths, earned over the years.”
GOALS TO SET
Moving forward is Seedorf’s message, and he also sets out what Atalanta’s realistic goals for the future should be, setting the bar high: “Atalanta must now set itself the goal of winning Serie A, of going above and beyond everything. Even beyond Gasperini, who is no longer with us. They must start the season aiming to win the league, following a path somewhat similar to Chelsea’s.”