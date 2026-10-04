Second time in a week: Ireland players refuse handshakes and bow heads before 1-1 Israel draw

Republic of Ireland players mirrored the stance they took last weekend by bowing their heads during the Israeli national anthem and declining to participate in customary pre-match handshakes. Kelleher and Peretz did not shake hands before kick-off. The Nations League match, which followed Ireland's 3-0 victory over the same opponents just days earlier, was relocated to the TSC Arena in Backa Topola. It was played behind closed doors due to ongoing political sensitivities and immense pressure to boycott the fixtures.