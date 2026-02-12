Getty
Sean Dyche sacked after 114 days in charge as Nottingham Forest prepare to make Premier League history with fourth manager of the season
Revolving door: Nottingham Forest's three managers in 2025-26
Dyche, who was once part of the youth team set-up at Forest under the legendary Brian Clough, was only appointed in October. He was the Reds’ third head coach since the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
Nuno Espirito Santo, who delivered European qualification last term, was relieved of his duties on September 9. Ange Postecoglou, fresh from breaking Tottenham’s barren run on the trophy front, stepped into the void.
The Australian tactician took in eight winless games across 39 days before being ushered through the exits himself. Dyche was considered to be a solid option to steer Forest away from relegation danger, but has taken in just 25 games - winning 10.
Next Forest manager: Ex-Wolves boss Pereira lined up
A disappointing stalemate with Wolves - one that saw Forest fire in 35 efforts on goal without finding the target - proved to be the final straw as enigmatic Reds owner Evangelos Marinakis pulled the trigger once again.
A brief statement read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach. We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.”
No Premier League club has ever had four permanent bosses in a single campaign, meaning that Forest could rewrite the history books. The Athletic are among those to report that former Wolves manager Pereira is being lined up to fill the warmest of hot seats.
Pereira has been without a club since being moved out of Molineux in November. He oversaw a 10-game winless run to the start of the current campaign. He did, however, steer Wolves away from trouble during his debut season. The 57-year-old Portuguese is also well known to Marinakis having delivered a Greek league and cup double to Olympiacos in 2014-15.
Enigmatic Marinakis wields the axe again
Dyche told reporters of his future after being booed off against Wolves - with Forest fans having grown increasingly disillusioned with his brand of football: “People can demand change, and then it’s always up to owners whether they change or not.
“I just work very hard. I care about this club. I’ve made that clear. I’m working very hard. I’m not saying the players are not, by the way, but we certainly are as a staff, that’s what you do. You know, we work very hard. If the owner wants to make a change, then that’s up to him, and that’s the way football is now, that’s just the reality of it.”
Ex-Forest striker Rob Earnshaw told GOAL recently of why charismatic Marinakis, who is never afraid of making big decisions, is good for the game: “I enjoy him being involved. I think it’s been unbelievable and he deserves a lot of credit because he hasn’t just invested in the football club, he has fully invested himself in order to take the club to be successful. It has been a hell of a journey, a hell of a few years, but it wouldn’t be Forest if it was boring and we didn’t have personalities.
“Football is about personalities, so I love that. They shouldn’t just be sat there and you never hear from them in the box. They are part of the football club and their personality comes out. I’m all for that.”
Nottingham Forest fixtures 2025-26: How many games do the Reds have left?
Forest, who suffered a third-round defeat to Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s Wrexham, will not be in FA Cup action this weekend. They have until February 19, when facing Fenerbahce in the first leg of a Europa League knockout phase play-off clash, in which to get a new manager in place.
The Reds were linked with former Manchester City and Italy boss Roberto Mancini when severing ties with Postecoglou. Fulham coach Marco Silva - another of those that knows Marinakis well - has also been heavily linked with Forest. Whoever takes over will inherit a squad that sits just three points above the Premier League relegation zone with 12 games left to take in.
