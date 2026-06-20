Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Scotland GFXGetty/GOAL
Krishan Davis

Scotland player ratings vs Morocco: It's Brazil or bust! Scott McTominay & John McGinn no-show as damaging defeat leaves World Cup hopes on knife edge

Player ratings
Scotland
World Cup
Morocco
FEATURES
Scotland vs Morocco
International

Scotland suffered a potentially damaging 1-0 defeat to Morocco in their second match of the 2026 World Cup in Boston, meaning they will need to take something from their final Group C clash against Brazil to stand any chance of reaching the last 32. Steve Clarke's side fell behind inside two minutes, and in truth they never recovered.

The Tartan Army were stunned into silence after just 70 seconds when Ismael Saibari was played in over the top and thundered an unstoppable strike into the top corner from the angle. Scotland offered very little in response, failing to muster a shot on target throughout, while Morocco should have doubled their advantage in the first half through Bilal El Khannouss but he blazed over.

John McGinn thought he should have had a penalty when he appeared to be clattered in the box early in the second period, but his appeals were waved away and the referee's decision was backed up by the VAR. Morocco immediately went down the other end and Saibari's shot deflected onto the crossbar, while Angus Gunn was forced into a good save from the resulting corner.

Scotland simply couldn't find an opening, with Ryan Christie firing well over from what was, at best, a half-chance shortly after the hour mark. Clarke's side then had another penalty appeal turned down late on, this time after Scott McTominay went down in the box.

The disappointing result means the Scots will need to take at least a point from the daunting clash with Brazil in their final group game.

GOAL rates Scotland's players from Boston...

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH30-SCO-MARAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Angus Gunn (6/10):

    Can't fault the goalkeeper as he made a couple of big saves to keep his side in the game. No chance with the goal.

    Jack Hendry (6/10):

    Important intervention to turn Saibari's shot onto the crossbar. One of his country's better performers.

    Grant Hanley (5/10):

    Passed well enough but looked every bit his 34 years at times.

    Kieran Tierney (5/10):

    Put a shift in defensively but forced off injured in the second half.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH30-SCO-MARAFP

    Midfield

    Nathan Patterson (5/10):

    Not able to have much of an impact at the top end of the pitch.

    Ryan Christie (4/10):

    Struggled in the midfield battle and blazed over from Scotland's only real opening.

    Lewis Ferguson (6/10):

    Often overpowered by the brilliant Ayyoub Bouaddi. Was all-action at least, even if it counted for nothing.

    John McGinn (4/10):

    Scotland needed much more from the Aston Villa man, who didn't pass well and struggled in his duels.

    Andy Robertson (5/10):

    Started as a wing-back but didn't get forward enough and had his hands full with the dangerous Achraf Hakimi.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH30-SCO-MARAFP

    Attack

    Scott McTominay (5/10):

    Guilty of being loose in possession and somewhat lost between midfield and attack, albeit he was energetic as ever.

    Che Adams (4/10):

    Fed off scraps, reflected in the fact he had just 11 touches of the ball before going off.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH30-SCO-MARAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Ben Gannon-Doak (5/10):

    Looked bright but lacked composure in attacking positions.

    Kenny McLean (5/10):

    Put himself about but needed a bit more quality on the ball.

    Lyndon Dykes (4/10):

    Didn't see much of the ball at all after coming on.

    Anthony Ralston (N/A):

    Thrown on late at right-back.

    Ross Stewart (N/A):

    No time to make an impact up top.

    Steve Clarke (4/10):

    A disappointing outing in a match that he probably would have earmarked for a potential draw, but in truth his side didn't really turn up. They will absolutely have to to get something from the Brazil clash.

World Cup
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
Brazil crest
Brazil
BRA
World Cup
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
Haiti crest
Haiti
HAI