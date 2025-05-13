Savinho salary: How much does Manchester City star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Savinho's salary at Manchester City

Brazilian youngster Savinho made his Premier League debut with Manchester City in the 2024-25 season. He caught the attention of several top clubs following an impressive 2023-24 La Liga campaign while on loan at Girona.

Savinho played a crucial role in helping Girona secure a third-place finish, leading to the club’s first-ever Champions League qualification. His standout performances prompted Manchester City to secure his signature in a relatively high-value transfer.

The Brazilian is currently on a five-year deal with City and earns a substantial salary for his contributions. However, his wages are modest compared to the top earners in the squad.

Article continues below

Exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross