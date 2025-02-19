Santos star Neymar leads campaign against 'absurd' synthetic pitches in Brazilian Serie A as Thiago Silva, Philippe Coutinho & Memphis Depay also speak out
Neymar is one of several big names to speak out against synthetic football pitches in Brazilian football following the star's recent return to Santos.
- Neymar speaks out against synthetic pitches
- Other Serie A stars relay same message
- Forward recently returned to Santos