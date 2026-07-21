Santos praised the player's personal and technical qualities, saying in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "AS": "As a footballer, everyone already knows him. He possesses immense quality and sees football the way very few players in the world do. His level as a player is so high that it is difficult to say he is at the same level as a person, but in his case that is the truth. He is caring, polite, kind and wonderful, and his lips always keep a smile. On a personal and human level, he is one of the best players I have known in my entire career, and Real Madrid have signed a phenomenon in every sense."

What makes Silva a difference-maker on the pitch? Santos had a clear answer: "His intelligence is the main reason. He is a very strong player on the technical level and exceptional on the tactical level. He understands the game well and knows how to read every situation in the match with extreme precision. He always knows what to do with the ball and how to position himself when he does not have it. I used him as a midfielder, a playmaker, and even as a winger, and his performance was excellent in all positions."

Is Bernardo Silva still at his peak at 31? The former Portugal coach didn't hesitate: "Based on what I have seen this season with Manchester City, I say yes. I know him perfectly well and I am certain he still has excellent years ahead of him. He continues to be at the peak of his career and he will prove that. For me, he is still one of the best players in the world, and I believe Real Madrid were completely right to sign him and he will provide a great addition to the team."