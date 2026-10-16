AFP
Sanctioned billionaire Alisher Usmanov plots Everton investment return amid The Friedkin Group sale plans
Alan Brazil reveals investment rumours
Russian-Uzbek businessman Alisher Usmanov is actively seeking a way to resume his financial involvement with Everton, according to talkSPORT. Broadcaster Alan Brazil revealed on Friday that the billionaire is monitoring the situation closely as the Merseyside outfit prepare for another potential ownership change.
The current American owners have formally confirmed they are exploring the sale of their controlling stake, seemingly opening the door for former investors. Discussing the unexpected development on air, Brazil stated: "I can't confirm it, but I hear that Usmanov is trying to get back into Everton. He has got some serious, serious money..."
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Deep pockets and historic ties
Usmanov boasts a staggering net worth of $14 billion and previously worked closely with former Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. The pair even shared a 14.58 per cent stake in Arsenal before focusing on the Merseyside club. In 2017, Usmanov agreed an £11 million deal for the naming rights at the Finch Farm training ground through his company USM Holdings.
He later expanded his commercial influence by sponsoring the women's team. Brazil added: "Mr Usmanov, who was behind Moshiri, it appears that he's trying to get back in, if he can, to plough a load of dough into Everton."
The Friedkin Group seek suitable successors
The potential return of Usmanov comes as The Friedkin Group have officially put the Toffees on the market just under two years after their December 2024 takeover. The club released an official statement confirming the owners are actively exploring new investment options, including selling a controlling interest.
Emphasising the need for a suitable successor, it read: "We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established."
- AFP
What comes next for Everton?
Despite his apparent eagerness, Usmanov faces an immense hurdle due to strict UK Government sanctions imposed in March 2022. With British authorities refusing to lift these restrictions, his immediate return remains practically impossible under current law. Meanwhile, The Friedkin Group will continue to bankroll Everton until the ideal buyer emerges to lead the Merseyside club forward.
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