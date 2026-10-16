Sanctioned billionaire Alisher Usmanov plots Everton investment return amid The Friedkin Group sale plans

Russian-Uzbek businessman Alisher Usmanov is actively seeking a way to resume his financial involvement with Everton, according to talkSPORT. Broadcaster Alan Brazil revealed on Friday that the billionaire is monitoring the situation closely as the Merseyside outfit prepare for another potential ownership change.

The current American owners have formally confirmed they are exploring the sale of their controlling stake, seemingly opening the door for former investors. Discussing the unexpected development on air, Brazil stated: "I can't confirm it, but I hear that Usmanov is trying to get back into Everton. He has got some serious, serious money..."