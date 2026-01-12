San Jose Earthquakes reportedly nearing deal to acquire Germany and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

The move would seem to kick off a winter of action for San Jose, who are in full rebuild mode after losing a duo of stars. They have one more DP spot available and plenty of holes to fill, with manager-sporting director Bruce Arena eager to flesh out the squad. The Quakes started last season brightly before rather falling off late, finishing 10th in the West, missing out on a wildcard on a tiebreaker thanks to Real Salt Lake's superior win total.