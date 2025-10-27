Getty Images Sport
'If there are no setbacks this week, he’ll be back' - San Diego FC's Mikey Varas says Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano could return for Game 2 vs. Portland Timbers
"Hirving’s response in training has been very positive"
Snapdragon Stadium saw a packed crowd of over 30,000 fans for San Diego's 2-1 win as the Western Conference’s top seed took the first step toward advancing. The series shifts to Providence Park on Nov. 1 for Game 2. Varas clarified postmatch that Lozano’s omission should not be interpreted as a sign that the matter remains unresolved.
“That’s not an indication,” Varas said. “As we’ve said, it was a situation we’ve been handling internally, evaluating it day by day, week by week. Hirving’s response in training has been very positive. He’s been working incredibly hard and showing real commitment to getting back into the squad. We communicated to him before this game that if there are no setbacks this week, he’ll be back.”
Tensions reportedly arose earlier this month
According to a report from The Athletic, Lozano was involved in a heated verbal exchange following his substitution at halftime during a match against the Houston Dynamo earlier in October. Days after the incident came to light, the winger issued a public apology on Instagram.
“I’m a passionate and competitive person who always wants to give everything for the team,” he wrote. “Sometimes that same intensity can lead to reactions that don’t reflect who I am or the respect I have for those around me. I didn’t react the right way, and I’ve taken responsibility, addressed it, and moved forward.”
Varas also denied that Lozano reacted poorly when informed he would not be included in the lineup.
“Hirving took it with a lot of respect and as a professional,” the coach added. “It has never been a distraction - the group has remained fully focused on our goals. We spoke to him beforehand, and his response has been very positive.”
Present but not playing
Although not registered in the squad on Sunday, Lozano was seen in street clothes at Snapdragon Stadium, where he was also spotted speaking with San Diego Padres star and San Diego FC co-owner Manny Machado ahead of kickoff.
A pivotal figure in San Diego’s historic debut season
In his first MLS campaign, Lozano has delivered nine goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances, helping San Diego FC top the Western Conference in their inaugural season. Under Varas - a finalist for MLS Coach of the Year - the expansion side set new league benchmarks for most wins (19) and most points (63) by a debutant team.
If Lozano returns in Portland, he could play a decisive role - either in clinching the series or forcing a dramatic Game 3 at home.
