'Gives Africans the chance to dream!' - Samuel Eto'o backs FIFA president Gianni Infantino amid UEFA criticism

Eto'o praised Infantino for providing African nations with crucial support to construct infrastructure and nurture young talent. He argued that European football frequently protects its own commercial motives at the expense of other regions.

"Football is already a commercial product! Who funds football? Companies that buy advertising space," Eto'o said. "Who owns those companies? Europe looks out for its own interests, too, under pressure from clubs.

"Why should we be judged for looking out for ours? Today, President Infantino is giving Africans the chance to dream of developing the sport. He has helped improve African football, otherwise, we wouldn't see so many federation headquarters being built.

"We funded part of it, while the rest came through FIFA's support via the FIFA Forward project. It’s tangible. And it will allow us to develop talent. In a few years, when we have players like Roger Milla or [Kylian] Mbappe, it will be thanks to that funding."