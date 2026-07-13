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Samuel Eto'o claims Kylian Mbappe is underappreciated in France as 'uncomfortable' question raised
Eto'o questions Mbappe's standing in France
Mbappe has been the talisman for Les Bleus throughout the 2026 World Cup, yet Eto'o believes there is a strange disconnect between the player's achievements and his public perception in France. The former Barcelona and Inter forward suggested that the 27-year-old is forced to operate under a level of scrutiny that his peers often escape.
Speaking to Le Parisien, Eto'o expressed his confusion over why the forward is not yet universally heralded as the nation's greatest ever. "He simply deserves to be judged with the same fairness as other great champions, and perhaps it's time for France to fully appreciate how fortunate it is to have a player of such stature in its history," Eto'o explained. "But despite his performances, his records, his list of achievements, and his consistency, he seems to constantly have to prove himself again."
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An uncomfortable question regarding heritage
The debate surrounding Mbappe often extends beyond the pitch, particularly given his vocal nature regarding social and political issues. Eto'o, who is currently the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, wonders if the player's mixed heritage - with roots in Cameroon and Algeria - plays a subconscious role in the criticism he faces.
Addressing the matter directly, Eto'o said: "It's legitimate to ask a question, even if it's uncomfortable: Do Kylian's mixed heritage, his origins, and what he represents in French society influence, consciously or unconsciously, how some people judge his career, his personality, and his stances? This question deserves to be asked responsibly, not to make unfounded accusations, but because racism, prejudice, and bias still exist in our societies and should never be normalised."
Breaking records on the world stage
Statistically, Mbappe’s impact on the international stage is almost unparalleled. With 20 career World Cup goals since 2018, he has outscored every other player in that timeframe by a margin of four. Only Lionel Messi, with 21 goals, sits ahead of him in the all-time tournament rankings, emphasising the rarefied air the Frenchman currently occupies.
"What more does Kylian Mbappe have to accomplish to be fully recognised as the best French player of his generation, or even as one of the greatest French players in history?" Eto'o asked.
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Eyes on the ultimate prize in Dallas
France are preparing for a massive semi-final clash against Spain in Dallas, where Mbappe will look to guide his nation to a third consecutive World Cup final. While he has been lethal in the earlier knockout rounds, scoring 12 goals in total during the sudden-death stages of the competition, he faces a personal challenge to find his first goal in a World Cup semi-final. But the Real Madrid superstar remains at the heart of the Golden Boot race, locked in a battle with Messi as the tournament reaches its climax.
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