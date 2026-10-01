Getty Images Sport
'I couldn't watch' - Samu Aghehowa reveals World Cup heartbreak after missing out on Spain glory through injury
Cruciate ligament injury shatters dream
The Porto attacker has laid bare the emotional torment of missing the 2026 World Cup with Spain following a horrific knee injury. Having ruptured his cruciate ligament in February, a gruelling 223-day layoffbrought his blistering club form to a sudden halt. That cruel misfortune snatched away a lifelong ambition at the worst possible moment, right as a senior breakthrough under Luis de la Fuente beckoned.
- AFP
Striker details painful recovery journey
Speaking on the radio programme 'El Larguero' to journalist Manu Carreno, the 22-year-old forward opened up about the severe mental burden he carried throughout his rehabilitation.
Describing the relief of returning to the pitch, Aghehowa said: "Thank God this nightmare is over. The important thing is that I feel like a footballer again and I'm enjoying what I love most. By taking the right steps, you see the light at the end of the tunnel. It's a very complicated injury. You have to take the right steps to avoid complications. I even feel better than before. I'm grateful to the Porto medical staff and my loved ones."
Reflecting on his ambition to break into the senior squad, he explained: "It was a shame because the first thing I thought about when I was told was the World Cup. It was a goal I set for myself a long time ago, when I wasn't even a professional footballer, and seeing it so close was a real shame.
"It might sound unbelievable, but I swear. When I was in Granada's reserve team, playing in the next World Cup was a goal I set for myself. The truth is, seeing it so close and then having it slip away due to misfortune was very hard for me. It was turning out to be a very positive season, and it was a tough blow. Now I feel very good, and the important thing is to get back into rhythm."
He went on to reveal how difficult it was to watch the tournament unfold: "I'm not going to lie, I couldn't watch the matches. I remember the first match was at home in Seville, and my mother had the game on downstairs. I was upstairs and couldn't see it. It was really tough, not just the Spain matches, I couldn't watch any of them.
"In the end, you imagine yourself there, and not being there was really hard on me psychologically. Even my friends would ask me to come over to watch the matches, and at first, I'd tell them I couldn't. As time went on, you start to accept it, and from Portugal onwards, I could watch them; after that, it was impossible not to. I suffered too."
Regarding the support from the national team boss, he added: "I'm really grateful to him for worrying about me. He called me a couple of times. It's a very kind gesture."
Federation gesture touches injured forward
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also provided vital moral support by inviting the forward to the United States to watch the showpiece final against Argentina in person.
Recounting the surprise invitation from the governing body, the former Granada attacker revealed: "They invited me to watch the final in New York. I wasn't expecting it. I was with my team (Porto) in England for training camp, and after practice they called me to see if I wanted to watch the final. I got incredibly nervous; I couldn't believe it. In the end, the fact that they showed me that kind of affection speaks volumes about the Federation. Without hesitation, I said yes, and I was there for a few days. It was a really nice gesture."
Looking towards a fresh chapter with La Roja, the Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist outlined his determination: "Since my injury, my goal has been clear: to return to competing at a high level. I hope to return to the national team as soon as possible, knowing that it's very difficult and there's a lot of competition.
"I want to enjoy playing many matches and see if I can score my first goal, which has been eluding me. I hope to score it for the national team. It's one of the things I want most in the short term. I hope it happens as soon as possible."
- Getty Images Sport
Tough battle awaits international recall
The striker's immediate focus now shifts toward rediscovering his clinical edge for Porto across both domestic and European assignments. Reclaiming a foothold in La Roja's squad represents a daunting task, however, given the ferocious competition for places throughout De la Fuente's attacking unit.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting