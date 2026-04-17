Getty Images Sport
'We're killing him!' - Talk of Manuel Neuer's Germany return is damaging World Cup chances as Sami Khedira defends first-choice Oli Baumann
Goalkeeper debate intensifies
Neuer retired from the national team following Germany's quarter-final exit at Euro 2024, allowing Marc-Andre ter Stegen to take over as the undisputed No. 1. However, the latter's fitness and playing time struggles at Barcelona have caused uncertainty among Germany fans, with many calling for Neuer to be brought back into the team.
Baumann has since established himself as Julian Nagelsmann's preferred starter in Ter Stegen's absence, but the shadow of the 40-year-old Neuer continues to loom over the national team setup. Khedira expressed deep concern that this public discourse has created unnecessary pressure and tactical uncertainty for a player who requires absolute clarity.
- Getty Images Sport
Khedira goes on the offensive
Speaking on DAZN, Khedira sharply criticised the media for their role in destabilising the squad. He insisted that the focus should remain on supporting the current incumbent rather than nostalgic calls for the veteran Neuer.
Defending Baumann’s position and questioning the motives behind the ongoing speculation, Khedira said: "We are killing Oli Baumann right now. We are killing him in the media, just as we stand here. I believe this helps neither Julian [Nagelsmann], nor Germany, nor the boy himself. We are harming a human being, a player who is supposed to be the number one in two months' time. And that is Oli Baumann. It is simply not right. It is not good."
A meritocracy in question
Despite Khedira’s protective stance, other German legends maintain that the national team must always be open to the best available talent. Michael Ballack offered a counter-argument during the same broadcast, suggesting that elite players needed to be mentally resilient enough to handle public scrutiny.
Addressing the necessity of competition within the squad and the high standards expected of a Germany goalkeeper, Ballack added: "It must also be permitted to discuss the best players. It is a meritocracy. Baumann must be able to withstand this discussion."
- AFP
Final tests before Group E
Germany will play their final warm-up matches against Finland on May 31 and the United States six days later before their World Cup campaign begins. These fixtures served as the final preparation for Nagelsmann’s side ahead of Group E clashes against Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador. Baumann remained the man in possession of the gloves following the March internationals, but he has faced significant scrutiny as the tournament in June approaches.