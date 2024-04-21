Sam Kerr Sophia Smith 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Step aside Sam Kerr! USWNT star Sophia Smith rewrites history books by taking NWSL goal record from current Chelsea forward

Sophia SmithUSAWomen's footballSamantha KerrPortland ThornsChelsea FC WomenNWSL

USWNT star Sophia Smith has taken a NWSL goal record off of current Chelsea forward Sam Kerr.

  • United States international in fine form
  • Reached 50 goal contributions in NWSL
  • Aussie icon knocked down pecking order

