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Sam Kerr close to finalising NWSL free transfer move after Australia forward's Chelsea exit
A legendary era at Kingsmeadow comes to an end
Kerr's departure from Chelsea marks the end of a six-and-a-half-year tenure that redefined success in the Women's Super League. Since arriving in early 2020, the Matildas captain won five WSL titles, three FA Cups, and three League Cups, establishing herself as one of the most clinical finishers in the history of the English game. Her final season was a testament to her resilience, finishing the 2025-26 campaign with 17 goals across all competitions despite previously battling back from a long-term injury.
The 32-year-old moves on as the club's joint-all-time leading scorer, having netted 116 goals in 158 appearances. After her exit was confirmed, Kerr shared an emotional farewell as she prepared for the next chapter of her career. Her final contribution for the Blues was typically decisive, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final WSL match of the season.
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Heading back to familiar territory
According to The Athletic, Kerr is expected to reunite with Gotham FC, the club formerly known as Sky Blue FC where she played between 2015 and 2017. During her previous stint with the New Jersey-based outfit, she scored 28 goals in 40 appearances, laying the groundwork for a career that would eventually see her finish second in the Ballon d'Or voting in 2023. The move represents her third spell in the NWSL, having also starred for the Chicago Red Stars before her high-profile move to London.
The reigning NWSL champions have been aggressive in the transfer market as they look to defend their crown. By landing Kerr, they secure one of world football's biggest brands and most reliable goalscorers. The Australian international will bolster an attack that already features high-level talent, providing the star power necessary for Gotham to maintain their status as the premier force in American women's soccer.
Reunited with former Blues teammates
Transitioning to life in New York should be seamless for Kerr, who will find several familiar faces in the Gotham locker room. The club have already secured deals for former Blues stars Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger. Most notably, Kerr will link up again with Norway international Guro Reiten, who recently committed her long-term future to the club after an initial loan spell.
These ambitious moves are not limited to the playing squad. Gotham recently announced plans for a $35 million state-of-the-art training facility, featuring a 3,000-square-foot gym and a hydrotherapy suite. The club’s rapid growth under the leadership of president of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West has made them the most attractive destination for elite European-based stars looking for a new challenge in the United States.
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Overcoming injury to lead the line
Kerr’s return to form has been one of the feel-good stories of the past year. After sustaining a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2024, there were concerns about whether the striker could return to her explosive best. However, she silenced any doubters by scoring eight goals in her final eight matches for Chelsea, proving that her predatory instincts remains as sharp as ever as she prepares for the NWSL's physical demands.
With Gotham currently sitting fifth in the standings, the addition of a back-to-back WSL Golden Boot winner could be the catalyst for another championship charge. Kerr’s ability to perform on the big stage is well-documented, and her arrival signals Gotham’s intent to not only dominate domestically but to continue their rise as a global powerhouse in the women's game.