End of an era! Chelsea confirm Sam Kerr will leave as legendary striker issues emotional farewell message

Chelsea’s official Instagram account has shared an emotional farewell video of Kerr, where the star striker confirmed her departure from the club. In the heartfelt message, Kerr addressed the fans directly, stating: "Unfortunately this is for real this time, I wanted you to hear it from me, but this Saturday will be my final game for Chelsea."

She emphasised her desire for the moment not to be a sad one, adding: "I definitely don't want this to be a sad conversation, I want it to be - not a celebration but remember all the good times we’ve had together."

Reflecting on her decorated tenure in west London, Kerr expressed that it has been an "absolute honour" to represent the supporters over the last six and a half years. Looking ahead to her final appearance, she told the fans: "I've had the best memories and, yeah, hopefully we can make one more amazing memory on Saturday."

Kerr concluded by confirming her exit, saying: "I just wanted you guys to hear it first from me, that unfortunately I will be leaving the club, but yeah, one more game to go."