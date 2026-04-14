Sam Allardyce blasts Mikel Arteta for sharing 'strange' Arsenal training methods with public

While acknowledging the value of innovation, Allardyce expressed concern that making these "off-the-wall" tactics public invites unnecessary external pressure. He drew a sharp contrast with the more relaxed approach of Pep Guardiola, suggesting that Arteta’s refusal to grant his squad extra rest reflects a lack of internal belief.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Allardyce said: "I think he’s doing some strange things, sadly. Not that I’m adverse to a strange thing, because I’m the first to try it. But he is making it public, [like] with the pens. I’m not quite sure what it was.

"This time he’s got AI up, hasn’t he? While they’re training. And he’s let the press and the public see that. I like the innovation but I don’t like [it] publicly… just keep it to yourself. That can backfire on him. They could say, ‘you confused the players with all that stuff.’

"The best thing to do is like Pep does. Give them four days off. He ain’t got confidence in himself and his staff if he doesn’t do that."



