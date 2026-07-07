‘I'm the fucking new Salt Bae!’ - Peter Crouch embarrassed by emotional Harry Kane hug that saw ex-England striker go ‘full kit wnker’ after epic World Cup win over Mexico

Crouch, a veteran of two World Cup campaigns, found himself at the centre of a viral moment following England’s pulsating 3-2 win over Mexico. As the final whistle blew in the high-stakes last-16 clash, the former Tottenham man lost all composure, rushing to embrace current Three Lions captain Kane in a scene that quickly did the rounds on social media.

Reflecting on the emotional scenes in Mexico City, Crouch admitted he let his passion get the better of him. Speaking on his podcast via Prime Video, the 6ft 7in striker explained: "Harry comes over and just gives me the biggest hug ever and we're dancing around and I'm telling him how much I love him. And then I look around and it's like a moment between me and Harry and there must have been thousands of photographers around us."