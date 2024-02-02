Deals finally done! Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals complete Lyon and Real Betis transfers from West Ham despite fury at Premier League team over delay

Deals finally done! Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals complete Lyon and Real Betis transfers from West Ham despite fury at Premier League team over delayRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesWest Ham UnitedSaid BenrahmaTransfersLyonReal BetisPremier LeagueLigue 1LaLigaPablo FornalsWest Ham duo Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals have finally completed their transfers to Lyon and Real Betis respectively.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWest Ham duo finally complete transfers to Lyon and Betis Moves got halted due to technical problem West Ham next face Man Utd in Premier League