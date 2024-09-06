Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty
Richard Mills

Ryan Reynolds sends support to Ben Tozer ahead of 'really special game' for former Wrexham captain

B. TozerWrexhamForest GreenSolihull MoorsLeague OneNational LeagueSolihull Moors vs Forest Green

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to 'Rocket Man' Ben Tozer ahead of a "special game" for the former Red Dragons player.

  • Tozer joined FGR after Wrexham release
  • Raising funds for charity Cure Leukaemia
  • Reynolds pays tribute to "Rocket Man"
