Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds Humphrey Ker WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Scott Wilson

'You're in a documentary' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney film Welcome to Wrexham star Humphrey Ker's stunned reaction as he's told he's got to run a marathon to raise £250k

WrexhamLeague One

Wrexham's executive director Humphrey Ker wasn't exactly thrilled when informed by the club's Hollywood co-owners that he's got to run a marathon.

  • Ker to run a marathon to raise £250,000
  • Reynolds & McElhenney donating to fund
  • Trio are stars of Welcome to Wrexham doc
