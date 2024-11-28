Revealed: How much Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have spent on transfers after signing an incredible 47 players for Wrexham

Getty/GOALSoham MukherjeeRevealed: How much Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have spent on transfers after signing an incredible 47 players for WrexhamWrexhamLeague OneTransfersRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have splashed the cash on 47 players since taking over Wrexham to fuel their incredible promotion run.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHollywood duo have spent significantly on incomingsHave climbed from National League to League OneMo Faal remains the record signing for £590,000Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱