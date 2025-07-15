Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney hailed for making Wrexham 'shinier' without sacrificing the club's 'essence' Wrexham B. Foster Championship

Former Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has spoken highly of the club's Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, crediting them for making the Red Dragons "shinier" without losing their "essence". Foster played for Wrexham across two different spells, with his first stint coming back in 2005 when he joined the club from Stoke City on a loan deal.