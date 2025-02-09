Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney don’t want players seeking ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ PR boost – with Ben Foster revealing contract warning that left him on the 'back foot’
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney do not want players seeking “PR” at Wrexham, with Ben Foster revealing the pre-contract warning that he received.
- Hollywood co-owners calling the shots
- Players must buy into ambitious project
- Ex-England keeper embraced mentality