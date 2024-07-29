Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to dip into MLS transfer market? Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson explains why Red Dragons could raid ranks in North America for new recruits

WrexhamMajor League SoccerTransfersLeague OnePhil Parkinson

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may look to line up transfers from MLS, with Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson admitting that market holds obvious appeal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Welsh outfit have seen global profile soar
  • Hollywood co-owners making that happen
  • Plans drawn up for future transfer windows
Article continues below