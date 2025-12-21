Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac sent ‘go big’ transfer advice at Wrexham as Premier League-chasing Red Dragons wait on January window to open

They may be tempted to chase that dream again at the turn of the year, but are being informed that it would be better to save and reassess at the end of the 2025-26 campaign - with there no harm in enjoying a season of consolidation on the back of three successive steps up the EFL ladder.

Football League pundit Don Goodman has told CasinoHawks: “This season is turning into a season of learning for Wrexham. That's the way that I would. Look at it. Learning for the football club at Championship level, learning for the owners, learning for the manager, the players and the fans, I think. I had them down as a team whose ambition should be to consolidate this season, despite the fact they spent a lot of money.

“It was a huge rebuild that needed to take place in terms of getting some Championship savvy and experienced players in the door. They've already had to be ruthless and identified players who have been on their incredible journey as probably not capable of making a mark in the Championship. I don't think too many people would argue with the ones that they've let go despite them being Wrexham legends forever.

“They've had to blend the rest of them and, while they progressed through the leagues quite easily and probably more quickly than anybody could have imagined when Phil Parkinson took over in the National League, I always felt that this would be the season where their promotion run would end.

“The question was would it end in mid-table respectability or would they be in a relegation scrap? I don't think there's any danger of relegation. But what I do think is that there's an awful lot to be learned from what's already happened and from what will happen in the second half of the season."

